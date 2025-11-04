ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Another cool morning, another warm afternoon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Expect another beautiful day is expected through the borderland. Temperatures will be warm and conditions will be calm.

For your Election Day Tuesday we will see above average temperatures through the region. El Paso is expected to reach high warmer than yesterday in the low 80s. El Paso expect a high of 84, Las Cruces expect a high of 72.

Much like Monday anticipate a cool morning, a warm comfortable afternoon, then a cool evening.

Winds are not expected today neither are rain chances.