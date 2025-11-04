Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Another cool morning, another warm afternoon

By
Updated
today at 7:05 AM
Published 6:04 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Expect another beautiful day is expected through the borderland. Temperatures will be warm and conditions will be calm.

For your Election Day Tuesday we will see above average temperatures through the region. El Paso is expected to reach high warmer than yesterday in the low 80s. El Paso expect a high of 84, Las Cruces expect a high of 72.

Much like Monday anticipate a cool morning, a warm comfortable afternoon, then a cool evening.

Winds are not expected today neither are rain chances.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.