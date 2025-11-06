ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cool morning then a comfortable afternoon; cooler temps and winds on the way

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --- Another beautiful forecast is expected throughout the Borderland today. We will see a cool start then a comfortable lunch time.

Temperatures will trend above average once again today. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 83, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 81.

Conditions will remain calm today with wind gust remaining below a breeze and rain chances leaning close to zero.

Expect a cool down and strong winds as a cold front pushes in early morning Sunday.