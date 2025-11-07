ABC-7 First Alert: Calm Friday, cold & windy Sunday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First alert as we anticipate the arrival of a cold front on Sunday. That cold front will bring cooler temps, strong winds, and wind chills to your Sunday morning.

Your Friday will still be comfortable. We are expecting calm conditions with a gentle breeze at most. While you may want a light jacket to start your morning. By lunch time we will see temps climb to above average El Paso expect a high of 82, Las Cruces expect a high of 78.

Dust off your jackets a cold front will arrive early Sunday morning dropping temperature highs into the 60s and bringing temperatures lows to near freezing in the mid to upper 30s. Added winds will make it feel even colder.