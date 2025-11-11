Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cold start warm afternoon, calm Veteran’s Day

By
today at 7:24 AM
Published 6:04 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Happy Veteran's Day! Expect a beautiful forecast for any outdoor observance today. Temps will start cool but warm to above average and conditions will remain calm.

Todays forecast will be similar to yesterday with a cool start and calm conditions. The difference we will see today is temperatures will begin warming. We will see temperatures above average by your lunchtime. El Paso is expected to reach. high of 75, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 73.

Rain not expected in todays forecast however we are tracking our next storm system and the arrival of a cold front Saturday. Expect cold temps, windy conditions, and rain chances.

Happy Veteran's Day! Thank you to all those who are serving and have served!

Sarah Coria

