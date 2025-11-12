Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Another beautiful weather day

today at 7:36 AM
EL PAS, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday's forecast will remain calm starting off cool and warming to above average by lunchtime.

El Paso expect a cool morning with temps in the 40s by lunch expect a high of 79. Las Cruces will wake up to temps in the 30s by afternoon the area could see a high of 77.

A storm system we were tracking has pushed in a more northerly direction limiting rain chances this weekend. However breezy patterns and cold temps are still anticipated.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

