ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Above average temps expected Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We continue to trend warm with calm dry conditions expected through the region.

Temperatures will once again start off cool but warm to above average by lunchtime. El Paso expect a high of 81, Las Cruces expect a high of 79. Temperature are expected to trend warm through Saturday.

A cold front is expected to push through Sunday dropping temps into the start of your coming workweek and bringing light winds.

For now expect a calm comfortable Thursday. Enjoy!