ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Potential record warmth

EL PASO, Texas -- We continue to anticipate above average temps and dry conditions to round out the work week.

Today will be a warm one into your lunchtime. Las Cruces expect a high of 80. El Paso expect a high today of 83. If El Paso reaches the projected high we could match a standing heat record set in 2017. Thursday El Paso matched tied a heat record set back 1899.

Other than the warmth we will see once again comfortable conditions. We are expected to remain dry and calm.

A cold front will push in Sunday bringing some light winds and helping to cool temps a little into your coming work week.