ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: A little cooler today, storm chances enter our forecast Tuesday evening

today at 6:44 AM
Published 6:04 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We will start off the workweek a little cooler than this weekend, but other wise mostly calm. Rain chances push into the region Tuesday evening.

Today temperatures overall will be a bit cooler than they were this record-breaking weekend, after a weak cold front pushed through. Temperatures will still trend above average. El Paso expect a high of 72, Las Cruces expect a high of 68.

Today will be calm with minor breezy conditions.

Rain chances will begin developing Tuesday evening with rain chances sticking around through Thursday.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

