ABC-7 First Alert: Rain chances and cooler temps arrive tonight

today at 7:58 AM
Published 6:15 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert as we are we track wide spread rain showers and cooler temps beginning later tonight.

Your Tuesday will start off calm. We are still expecting above average temperatures by lunchtime. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 73, Las Cruces 69.

Changes are expected to begin later tonight with rain chances climbing to 30-40%. Rain chances are expected to increase for your Wednesday and Thursday to 60%. Temperature lows are also expected to drop into the 30s for the Las Cruces area over the coming days.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

