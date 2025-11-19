ABC-7 First Alert: On and off rain expected throughout your Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as we continue to track the chance for on and off rainfall throughout your Wednesday along with cooler temps.

Rainfall did begin overnight with many areas waking up to some light rainfall. Rain chances stick around with lighter amounts expected the first half of your day and heavier rainfall expected tonight. Today we are looking at rain chances increase to 60%. This is going to stay the case for your Thursday as well.

While El Paso and Las Cruces will not see snow there is a chance for higher elevations such as Ruidoso and Cloudcroft to see their first snow fall this season.

Temperatures will still trend above average but even cooler than yesterday. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 68, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 64.