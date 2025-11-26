ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cool and calm Wednesday, clouds develop for Thanksgiving

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Another beautiful fall forecast is in store for your Wednesday. Your Thanksgiving forecast is looking similar.

Today we will start off cold with temps in the 30s and 40s. Temps however will climb to slightly above average by lunchtime. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 66, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 62.

Today will be be calm and dry.

Thanksgiving will be very similar. We will start off cool, trend near average f0or lunchtime with calm and dry conditions. The slight difference we will see for your Thanksgiving is cloudy skies!