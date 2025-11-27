ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cool and cloudy Thanksgiving

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Your Thanksgiving is looking cool and calm. Today's forecast will be similar to Wednesdays however we anticipate a bit more cloud coverage.

Starting off your Thanksgiving morning temperatures are within the upper 30s to low 40s. If you are headed out to the Sun Bowl Thanksgiving Parade early this morning your going to want coat and maybe a hot cocoa to keep you warm.

El Paso is expected to reach a high of 68, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 65. This is above average. Winds aren't expected to be an issue. Rain chances also rest near 0% for today.

A slight change you will notice from yesterday's forecast is cloudy skies.

We can b thankful for a perfect fall like forecast for your Thanksgiving!

Have a happy safe Thanksgiving!