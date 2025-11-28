ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Calm comfortable Black Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Happy Friday everyone! After a near-perfect forecast for Thanksgiving your Black Friday is expected to stay just as nice. Winds will remain mild and rain chances stay low.

If you are waking up early to head out to super Black Friday sales it will still be chilly so make sure to dress warm. Temps will be warmer than yesterday and they will trend above average. El Paso expecting a high of 72, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 68.

Today will be similar to your Thanksgiving forecast. Winds will remain mild and rain chances remain slim. We will see a little more sunshine today.

Another great forecast in the Borderland to round out your holiday week. Enjoy!