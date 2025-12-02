Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cold morning, gradual warming by lunchtime

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We will once again wake up to near freezing temperatures through the region. Gradual warming will bring us above average temps by lunchtime.

We are feeling near freezing temperatures this morning within the 30-40s. We will experience above average temps by afternoon. We are expecting to see a high of 66 El Paso, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 62.

Today will remain calm with minor breezy conditions at most. Expect dry conditions. Light rain chances enter our forecast Thursday at about 10%.

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

