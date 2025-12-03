Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cold start, breezy afternoon, cooler temps Thursday

today at 7:25 AM
Published 6:04 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday will be another nice one with cooler temps expected Thursday.

Today will be a chilly morning however we are starting off Wednesday about 10 degrees warmer than we did Tuesday morning.

Today conditions will remain similar once again to yesterday's forecast we will see a gradual morning by lunchtime El Paso is expected to reach a high of 67, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 62.

Today we will lean dry and calm, with breezy conditions expected by afternoon.

Thursday we will see a temperature change with temps dropping about 10 degrees from todays high.

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

