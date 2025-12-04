ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Expect a temperature drop today

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures will drop about 10 degrees from yesterdays high. Following today we will look at a slow warming trend.

Temperatures to start will be cold in the low 40s. As temperatures warm through the afternoon thats when our temperature drop will be a bit more noticeable. We will be about 10 degrees warmer than we were yesterday afternoon.

El Paso expect a high of 57, Las Cruces expect a high today of 54. This will bring temps to slightly below average.

Aside from the cool temps we will be comfortable leaning dry and calm.

A slow warming trend will return us to above average temps in the coming days.