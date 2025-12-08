Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Near-freezing start, above average temps by lunch

By
Updated
today at 7:17 AM
Published 6:04 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We will experience near freezing temps to start off your Monday. Warmer above average temps are expected for your afternoon.

We are waking up to temperatures near-freezing this morning with areas through the region seeing temps dip into the 20s and 30s.

By lunchtime temps will trend above average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 64, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 63.

Conditions will remain calm and dry.

Warmer temps are expected Wednesday and Thursday!

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.