ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Near-freezing start, above average temps by lunch

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We will experience near freezing temps to start off your Monday. Warmer above average temps are expected for your afternoon.

We are waking up to temperatures near-freezing this morning with areas through the region seeing temps dip into the 20s and 30s.

By lunchtime temps will trend above average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 64, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 63.

Conditions will remain calm and dry.

Warmer temps are expected Wednesday and Thursday!