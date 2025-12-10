ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cold morning, warm afternoon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We once again will start off chilly, however temps will trend a bit more comfortable into this afternoon.

Today we are starting off quite chilly with temps within the upper 30s to low 40s. By lunchtime we will trend above average with El Paso expecting a high of 67, Las Cruces 66.

Once again we aren't anticipating any major weather impacts. Dry conditions will continue with afternoon breezes.

A gradual warming trend will continue with temperatures potentially returning to the 70s by Friday.

A weak back door cold front is expected to round out the weekend bringing light winds and a slight temperature drop into your Sunday.

