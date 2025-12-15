ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cold morning, above average by lunch with warming trend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures today will start off chilly but a warming trend will continue bringing us to well above average in the coming days.

Monday morning we will once again experience temperatures in the 30s to 40s. By lunch El Paso will see temps climb to 65, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 61.

Today will be dry and calm. Cloudy skies to start with cloud clearing into the evening.

Warming trend will continue with temps expected once again in the 70s by the end of the work week.