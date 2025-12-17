ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Near-record warmth by lunch

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures will once again start off chilly but by lunch we could see near-record warmth.

Starting off this morning the borderland will experience temps in the upper 30s to low 40s. By Lunch El Paso is expected to reach a high of 72. The standing record high in El Paso for today El Paso is 73. Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 69.

Today we will continue to lean calm and dry.

Temperatures are expected to be even warmer for your Thursday.