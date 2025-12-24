Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Above average temps for Christmas Eve

today at 6:51 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are looking at comfortable conditions for your Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Today we are waking up to some warmer temps. Lows this morning are dipping into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Overall expect a calm comfortable Christmas forecast. We will see temperatures lean above average El Paso is expected to reach a high of 76, Las Cruces 73.

We will remain calm and mostly dry light rain chances are present to the west of us.

Sarah Coria

