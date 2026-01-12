ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cold start, calm day

EL PASO, Texas -- Temperatures to start off your work week will be cold. We will be near freezing to start with temps expected to trend slightly below average by lunch.

Although cold this morning we will lean mostly calm. Winds will stay below a breeze and rain chances are minimal at 10%.

Today expect temperatures to trend slightly below our daily average. El Paso expect a high today of 56, Las Cruces expecting tog reach a high of 54.

Tuesday morning temps will still be below freezing however we will notice temps slightly warming into the afternoon.