ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Near-freezing morning, dry & calm afternoon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures will be a bit cooler today following yesterdays weak cold front and wind event. Winds will continue to settle today leaning calm for your Tuesday.

Temps will dip to near or below freezing for most areas through the region this morning. El Paso and Las Cruces will trend near average following yesterdays weak cold front. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 58, Las Cruces 56.

Today we will continue to see the winds from last night settle. Although we will experience a light temp drop we will continue to remain calm and dry for your Tuesday.

Wednesday temps will warm again trending above average.