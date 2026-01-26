ABC-7 First Alert: Bitterly cold start to the work week

UPDATE: East El Paso is now included under a Freezing fog advisory till 9 am.

PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert not for snow or rain but for the cold. Expect below freezing temps to start today and below average highs for your afternoon.

Today we wake up to temps in the mid to upper 20s so below freezing as we begin your work week. By lunch time temps will warm some however we will stills see temps lean below average. El Paso expect a high of 47. Las Cruces expect a high today of 45.

Today we remain dry as rain and snow chances leave the area. Winds will remain calm.

Today the largest impact will be the cold temps. We expect another bitterly cold morning for your Tuesday.