Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Below freezing start, dry calm afternoon

By
Updated
today at 6:50 AM
Published 6:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures will once agin be below freezing to start your morning but god news we will trend warmer than yesterday as well as dry and calm by your lunch.

The Borderland is waking up to temps in the upper 20s and low 30s this morning. Temps will climb to highs a bit warmer than yesterday however temps will still trend slightly below our daily average.

By afternoon El Paso is expected to reach a high of 59, Las Cruces 57.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.