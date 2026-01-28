ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Below freezing start, dry calm afternoon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures will once agin be below freezing to start your morning but god news we will trend warmer than yesterday as well as dry and calm by your lunch.

The Borderland is waking up to temps in the upper 20s and low 30s this morning. Temps will climb to highs a bit warmer than yesterday however temps will still trend slightly below our daily average.

By afternoon El Paso is expected to reach a high of 59, Las Cruces 57.