ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Average temps, dry and calm

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Your Thursday forecast is leaning calm and comfortable. Although temps will be chilly to start we will warm up to average for your lunchtime.

We are waking up to cold temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s, but other wise calm. Skies will be mostly clear and dry as winds are expected to remain calm.

El Paso is expected to reach an average high of 63, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 61.

Friday will be warmer. By the weekend we will lean above average and return to the 70s.