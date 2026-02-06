ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Dry, warm calm Friday; Super Bowl rain chances

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Once again our forecast is looking comfortable for today. We will lean warm but also calm and dry. Into your weekend and in time for Super Bowl Sunday we will develop rain chances

We start off our Friday morning with temps in the upper 30s to the low 40s. Temps will climb to above average approaching the mid to upper 60s. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 69, Las Cruces 67.

Today will lean dry, warm, and calm. This weekend we will start to see some rain chances enter our forecast.

Saturday there is a 10% chance for rain early morning into your afternoon. Saturday evening will lean calm. Super Bowl Sunday will start off calm but by afternoon and in time for the big game we will see some light rain chances at 20%.

Rain chances climb to 30% by Monday.