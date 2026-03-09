Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Calm start, rain chances and breezy conditions tonight

KVIA
By
today at 6:04 AM
Published 6:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Monday will start off calm, but by evening expect breezy conditions and rain chances to climb.

We woke up to temps this morning in the upper 40s to the low 50s throughout the region. By afternoon El Paso is expected to reach a high of 82, Las Cruces 79, once again leaning above average.

Following dinner time rain chances will pickup to 20% and breezy patterns will develop. Tuesday rain chances look more favorable increase to 40-50% chance for rain.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.