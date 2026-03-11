Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Winds weaken, temps climb, rain chances exit

today at 6:12 AM
Published 6:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday's forecast will be calm compared to Tuesday. Winds will continue to weaken from yesterday's wind event. Temperature highs will warm about ten degrees as rain chances diminish through the region.

We woke up to temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 76, Las Cruces 74. This will be a ten degree climb from yesterday it will also bring temperatures back to above average.

We will encounter some breezy conditions this morning as we continue to recover from yesterdays wind event. We will lean mosly calm through your day time with breezy patterns at most. By evening we could see a light wind however any winds we encounter today will be weaker than what we experienced yesterday.

Rain chances dip back down to 0%.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

