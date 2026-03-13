Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warming trend, record heat potential soon

today at 6:24 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Friday's forecast will lean comfortable. Temps will continue warming, conditions will remain dry.

Today we woke up to calm conditions and temps in the 40s. Temps will warm further than yesterday as we continue our warming trend. El Paso expect a high today of 84, Las Cruces expect a high today of 82.

Tonight we will develop a light breeze.

Saturday temperatures will approach record-heat and light winds will return!

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

