Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Windy start & temperature drop

By
Updated
today at 6:41 AM
Published 6:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Monday morning we are waking up to some uncomfortable conditions. Winds gusts are elevated and temperatures are cool.

After a backdoor cold front entered the region we woke to temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. By afternoon El Paso is expected to reach a high of 65, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 64.

Along with the drop in temperatures we are experiencing strong wind gusts this morning which is leading to blowing dust and sand and poorer air quality. Good news the winds are expecting to lean calmer as your morning progresses.

Tuesday temps will begin a sharp warming trend with temps reaching the mid to upper 90s by the end of the work week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.