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ABC-7 First Alert: Heat surge continues!

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 5:48 AM
Published 5:42 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the coming heat wave. Temperatures continue to climb day by day this week approaching record breaking heat for your coming weekend.

We started off our Thursday morning off with temperatures in the 50s. We will once again see them climb warmer than yesterday and warmer than average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 92, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 91.

We will remain dry, we will remain calm.

Friday into your weekend we look at temperatures likely to break heat records in the upper 90s.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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