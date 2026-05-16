Skip to Content
Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm, windy, and dry this weekend in the Borderland

By
New
Published 3:49 PM

The warm, windy, and dry pattern continues in the Borderland from a storm system to the north of us. Today will be nice for outdoor activities and graduations.

This system is a slow mover which is why we will see consistently warm and windy days until Tuesday. Daily highs will continue to be in the 90s with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour. The windiest days will be tonight through Monday.

This is why the National Weather Service has upgraded our Fire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning until Monday morning which includes a majority of the Borderland.

Article Topic Follows: Forecast
JAELIN LEWIS
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaelin Lewis

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.