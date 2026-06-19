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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Temps stay warm as rain chances decrease

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today at 6:29 AM
Published 5:46 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today temps will once again lean warm as rain chances continue to push east.

We woke up warm temps in the region in the upper 70s. Today temperatures through the region are leaning near triple digit territory. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 102, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 99.

Early morning some experienced heavy rainfall, winds, and even hail. For now, rain chances are still in our forecast however they will be limited as they continue to decrease.

Over the next few days including your Father's Day Sunday temps are expected to remain within the tripke digits.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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