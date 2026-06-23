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ABC-7 First Alert: Heat advisory continues!

KVIA
By
New
Published 5:55 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the dangerous heatwave sweeping the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a weather alert for this weeks heat for El Paso and Las Cruces:

We started off this morning with temps is the upper 70s to low 80s. Temperatures will continues to climb through your afternoon. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 107, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 105. If we reach these highs officially these will be the hottest we have seen so far this year.

We will continue to trend dry for no. Rain chances enter our forecast by the end of the work week.

H2-Oh yeah, time to hydrate!

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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