ABC-7 First Alert: Warm and windy start to the work week. Blowing dust and sand possible

Forecast

EL PASO, Texas- The ABC-7 StormTrack weather team has issued an ABC-7 First Alert for strong winds MOnday afternoon.

Mother Nature spoiled the Borderland with pleasant Spring like weather this weekend.

Warm temperatures are expected to remain in the forecast but winds will return as well.

A wind advisory is in place until 8 p.m. Monday evening. Gusts of up to 40 mph are expected throughout most of the afternoon and into the evening.

With strong winds expected, blowing dust and sand could impact driving and outdoor activities.

Winds will calm down Tuesday before another cold front pushes winds back into our forecast Thursday and drops afternoon highs for Friday and into the weekend.

