StormTRACK Weather: Warmer and partly cloudy, winds return

Forecast

Tuesday’s forecast will be nicer than yesterday and not as windy, a great day to get outdoors while you continue to practice social distancing. The sky will be clear this morning but a system off to our west will bring partly cloudy skies this afternoon.

This same system will bring gusty winds and dust as of now we could see gusts between 30 to 35 mph. This won’t be a fun week for those of you that suffer from seasonal allergies.

The system will exit Friday and Saturday but the winds will increase on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will run above average for the rest of the week.