ABC-7 First Alert: Cold front moves through the borderland for Cinco De Mayo

Forecast

The ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather team issued an ABC-7 First Alert for Tuesday morning. A cold front pushed through the area early Tuesday morning bringing strong winds to parts of the borderland.

Temperatures will cool about 10 degrees behind the cold-front with afternoon high temperatures reaching the low 80s for Cinco De Mayo. The cooler weather won't last, we'll be back to the mid-nineties Wednesday. Thursday will be hot and windy.

Friday we see another cold front move back into the region from the east to once again drop temperatures back to near normal. Mother's Day and Monday we see rain chances return.