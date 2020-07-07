ABC-7 First Alert: Sweltering heatwave hits the Borderland this week

Forecast

The ABC-7 First Alert continues as extreme heat poses a threat to the borderland. Strong high pressure will bring hot dry weather with above-normal temperatures through next week.

Take measures to stay cool and remain hydrated getting too hot can make you sick. Stick with the StormTRACK Weather team for updates on weather conditions.

The heat will be a concern in addition to increased humidity this afternoon. We can't rule the possibility fo seeing a few afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

Be aware of the signs of heat-related illness: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat-illness