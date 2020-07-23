StormTRACK Weather: Tropical moisture fuels thunderstorms through the weekend

Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through the weekend.

Keep in mind that periods of heavy rain and flooding will be possible with the stronger storms, never drive into flood roadways. If heavy periods of rain hit your side of town just be careful and remember, TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN!

Temperatures will remain slightly below normal in the mid-90s, enjoy it. We will see a decrease in storms next week.