StormTRACK Weather: Scattered showers & storms expected Friday

Forecast

Tropical moisture continues to track into the region therefore heavy rain will remain a threat. Some locations could accumulate 1 to 1.5 inches of rain. Showers and thunderstorms will hang around through the weekend.

Make sure you are weather aware and keep in mind that periods of heavy rain and flooding will be possible with the stronger storms, never drive into flood roadways. If you experience a heavy downpour when you are driving slow down, pull off to the side of the road, and wait for the rain to clear or calm down. Be careful and remember, TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN! The stronger storms could also produce gusty winds between 40 to 50 mph.

Temperatures will remain slightly below normal in the mid-90s through the weekend. We will see a decrease in storms next week.