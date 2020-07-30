ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Record heat expected to hit parts of the Borderland

Forecast

The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team issued an ABC-7 First Alert as El Paso likely sets a new record at the El Paso Airport. Afternoon high temps climb anywhere from 103 to108 degrees. This would make it the 33rd day of triples so far this year.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Avoid exercising or walking your pet during the hottest time of the day.

There will also be a slight chance for a thunderstorm with storm chances arriving during the afternoon and evening.

