Forecast
By
Published 7:35 am

ABC-7 First Alert: Another record-shattering day in the Sun City, brutal heat area wide

heat advisory
MGN
beat the heat

The ABC-7 First Alert continues for dangerous heat. We shattered the previous of 102 set in 2016 yesterday hitting 107. This is the second warmest high on record for the month.
We typically see the triple-digits end on August 2nd but this week will be filled with record temperatures.
The heatwave persists through the weekend although the temperatures will cool down a few degrees. There will be just a slight chance for storms each afternoon.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

Comments

