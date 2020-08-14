ABC-7 First Alert: Record-smashing heat, cooler temps on the horizon

Forecast

We've had four back to back record-setting days in El Paso and today will make it the fifth day. El Paso hit 106 yesterday surpassing the old record of 102.

We typically see the triple-digits end on August 2nd but this week will be filled with record temperatures. The hottest temperature this week was 107 which is the second warmest high on record for the month (108 record set in 1980).

The heatwave persists through the weekend although the temperatures will cool down a few degrees. There will be just a slight chance for storms each afternoon.