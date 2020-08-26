StormTRACK Weather: Hurricane Laura strengthens, possible record temps return

Forecast

Drier air has worked its way into the region dropping rain chances for the remainder of the week. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer today but we will see triple digits return by Thursday with possible record high temperatures by Friday. This is the third most 100+ degree days on record for El Paso with more triples through the weekend. This is also the hottest August on record the previous was just last year in 2019.

I'm also tracking Hurricane Laura. The storm rapidly intensified into a 115 MPH Category 3 Major Hurricane. Devastating wind damage will take place where Laura makes landfall. Houston and Galveston are now in the bullseye, Galveston and Port Arthur were ordered to evacuate. The massive storm will become a category 4 storm later today and will have a major impact on the Texas and Louisiana coast as well as inland areas after landfall.

