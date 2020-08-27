StormTRACK Weather: Laura continues to bring damaging winds and flooding over Louisiana, triple-digits return to the bordeland

Forecast

The triple-digits are back in the forecast and the hot and dry weather will hang around for the rest of the week. We will likely see record high temperatures by Friday.

This is the third most 100+ degree days on record for El Paso with more triples through the weekend. This is also the hottest August on record the previous was just last year in 2019.

I'm also tracking Hurricane Laura. The storm rapidly intensified into a 150 MPH Category 4 Major Hurricane. Laura battered southwest Louisiana and has weakened to Category 2 after 'catastrophic' landfall.

Thankfully, Houston dodged the powerful storm, Galveston and Port Arthur were ordered to evacuate. Hurricane Laura is the strongest storm to ever make landfall along with western Louisiana and northern Texas coast, bringing catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding as it hit as a Category 4 storm system.

