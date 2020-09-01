StormTRACK Weather: Isolated storm chances, winds on the increase

Forecast

The morning started breezy on Tuesday you can expect breezy to low-end windy conditions throughout the day today. Thunderstorms will develop this afternoon, with isolated chances for rain in the lower elevations. Much drier air will move into the area on Wednesday and Thursday, these are the best days to get the car washed. Breezy to windy conditions are expected on Friday and Saturday with only a slight chance of thunderstorms across area mountains and east of El Paso. Temperatures remain in the low to mid-90s most afternoons through the weekend.