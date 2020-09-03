Skip to Content
today at 7:25 am
Published 7:18 am

StormTRACK Weather: Triples return Thursday, cold front arrives next week

Triple-digit heat returns Thursday with mostly dry conditions expected. It has been a hot summer and the heat lingers into Friday with most locations reaching the mid and upper 90s. This weekend will be a few degrees cooler as easterly winds cool temperatures down to the low 90s and produce breezy winds. The warm dry weather hangs around until Labor Day, A cold front arrives Tuesday, this will increase winds and drop temperatures to the low 80s by Wednesday.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

