Skip to Content
Forecast
By
New
Published 7:18 am

StormTRACK Weather: Heat continues through Labor Day weekend

The temperature hit 101 Thursday, tying a record that was also reached in 2011. Yesterday was the 55th day of triples so far this year and our 12th record high temperature since May.

It has been a hot summer and the heat lingers into Friday with most locations reaching the upper 90s. This weekend will be a few degrees cooler as easterly winds cool temperatures down to the mid-90s and produce windy conditions. The forecast looks fine for the UTEP Miners football game and the El Paso Locomotives soccer game. Be sure and wear a mask and practice hand hygiene.

The warm dry weather hangs around until Labor Day, A cold front arrives next week, this will increase winds and drop temperatures to the low 70s by Wednesday.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply