StormTRACK Weather: Heat continues through Labor Day weekend

Forecast

The temperature hit 101 Thursday, tying a record that was also reached in 2011. Yesterday was the 55th day of triples so far this year and our 12th record high temperature since May.

It has been a hot summer and the heat lingers into Friday with most locations reaching the upper 90s. This weekend will be a few degrees cooler as easterly winds cool temperatures down to the mid-90s and produce windy conditions. The forecast looks fine for the UTEP Miners football game and the El Paso Locomotives soccer game. Be sure and wear a mask and practice hand hygiene.

The warm dry weather hangs around until Labor Day, A cold front arrives next week, this will increase winds and drop temperatures to the low 70s by Wednesday.