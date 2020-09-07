ABC-7 First Alert- Record heat before cold-front dives in

Forecast

Triple-digit heat and near-record highs are in the forecast today and tomorrow. There will be a slight chance for rain mainly around the area mountains this afternoon. Big chances will arrive by late Tuesday as a strong cold front moves in from the north/northeast. The region will go from Summer to Fall from one day to the next. At this point, we are talking about a 30-degree drop in temperatures. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely along with strong winds Tuesday and Wednesday.